First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 414,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,367. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

