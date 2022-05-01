First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Zebra Technologies worth $133,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

ZBRA stock traded down $13.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.66. The stock had a trading volume of 600,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $368.35 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

