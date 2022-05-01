First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,802 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $36,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.40 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

