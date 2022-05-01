First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 21,000 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lockheed Martin worth $173,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $432.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

