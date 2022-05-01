First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned about 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

FSEA stock remained flat at $$10.51 on Friday. 1,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.73.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.