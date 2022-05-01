First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $98.00 at Robert W. Baird

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of First Solar by 213.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,773 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of First Solar by 34.8% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 4,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of First Solar by 39.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 417,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

