First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. First Solar updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.60 EPS.

First Solar stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,700. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.28.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

