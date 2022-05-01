First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,700. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.28. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,296 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,993 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.