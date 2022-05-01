First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FEO opened at $9.47 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.