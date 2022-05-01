First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FBZ opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

