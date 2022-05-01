First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:FBZ opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
