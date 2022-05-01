First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $49,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

