First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
FPL stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $6.78.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
