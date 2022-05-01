First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 902,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,873. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,937,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,978,000 after purchasing an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,488,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 361,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,261,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,360,000 after purchasing an additional 354,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,152,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,139,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,943,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.