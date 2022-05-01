First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FTSL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 902,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,873. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.
