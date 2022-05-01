First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.53% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $26,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $96.11 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $94.60 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

