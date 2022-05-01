First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First United from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

