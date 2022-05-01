First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.98 per share, with a total value of $49,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

