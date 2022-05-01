Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

