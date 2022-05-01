Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
FLXS stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,199 shares of company stock valued at $493,507 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Flexsteel Industries (Get Rating)
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
