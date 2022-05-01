Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

FLXS stock opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $140.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,480.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 12,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,199 shares of company stock valued at $493,507 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

