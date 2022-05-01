Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Holdings Boosted by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Flotek Industries worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 171,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 726,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,365. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 70.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

