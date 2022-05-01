FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.70. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 6,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.80.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

