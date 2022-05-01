Frax Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $26.68 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00039757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.42 or 0.07278260 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

