FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FreightCar America.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAIL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 30.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.