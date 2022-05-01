Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Announces Annual Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7093 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
