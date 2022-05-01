Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Announces Annual Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.7093 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.