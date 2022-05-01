Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRPT. Cowen cut their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.30.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

