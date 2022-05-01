Function X Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $182.39 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,969.00 or 0.99954765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00048192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001514 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00159924 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

