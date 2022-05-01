Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

