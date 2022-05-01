Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
