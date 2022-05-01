Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.87

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.87 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.89). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 27,383 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £39.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91.

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.