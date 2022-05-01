Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $59.87

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.87 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.89). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 27,383 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £39.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91.
Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)
