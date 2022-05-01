GAMEE Reaches One Day Volume of $2.33 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 25% lower against the dollar. GAMEE has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $2.33 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

