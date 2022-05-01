Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.38. 2,943,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,835,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,560,000 after buying an additional 201,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $6,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 60,861 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

