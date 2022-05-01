Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $17,454.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,324,375 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
