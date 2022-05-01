Geeq Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186,316.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $186,316.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,705,556 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

