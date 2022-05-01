General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.