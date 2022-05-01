General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.53. 1,839,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,464. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.70.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.