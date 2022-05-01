General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.69.

Shares of GE opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

