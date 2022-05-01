General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,390,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. General Electric has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

