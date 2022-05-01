General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,205. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.