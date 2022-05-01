Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.2 days.

Shares of GNMSF stock traded up $15.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.42. 203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.38. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $300.45 and a 52-week high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

