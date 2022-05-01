Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GEOS opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,481.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens acquired 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,673.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Geospace Technologies (Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

