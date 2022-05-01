Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $59.34. 10,455,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,574,170. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 22,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

