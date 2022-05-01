Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,061 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 434,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

