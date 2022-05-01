Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $142,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,097,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in StoneCo by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 4,558,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.31.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

