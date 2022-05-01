Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $181,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 696,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.99. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $91.40 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

