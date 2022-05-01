Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $96,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $11,710,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE:MED traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.36. 96,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average of $195.85. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.44 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,355,589.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

