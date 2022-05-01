Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New $119,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,297,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 923,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after acquiring an additional 190,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. 1,682,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

