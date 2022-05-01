Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AIT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.69. The company had a trading volume of 234,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $312,764.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.