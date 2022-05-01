Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $97,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,601 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 4,593,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,638. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

