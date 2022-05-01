Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. 1,266,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,101. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

