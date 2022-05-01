Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) to post sales of $148.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.83 million and the highest is $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $72.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 565,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,835. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

