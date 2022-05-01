Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

