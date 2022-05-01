Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 283.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000.

MLPX traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

